The Shreveport-Bossier Convention and Tourist Bureau will be hosting the 11th Annual Red River Mardi Gras Bash in downtown Shreveport during the Krewe of Centaur Parade XXVI.

The party, an American Bus Association Top 100 Event, starts at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18.

Based on estimates of the 2016 Shreveport Mardi Gras Parades Economic Impact Study, the out-of-town visitors who attend the bash have an economic impact of at least $57,000.

“The Red River Mardi Gras Bash is a wonderful event, and our group enjoys all the benefits of the VIP tent party including the prime viewing spot on the parade route,” said Greg Windsor, member of American Eagle HOG Chapter in Corinth, Texas. “We return to Shreveport-Bossier every Carnival season because we enjoy the southern hospitality of the Tourist Bureau, casinos, accommodations and food.”

Groups will enjoy this exclusive party and front row experience to the Krewe of Centaur parade – one of the largest Mardi Gras parades in Louisiana. The climate-controlled party tent is located along the riverfront, and tickets to the bash include live entertainment, savory Cajun/Creole food, king cake, a commemorative Mardi Gras bead and t-shirt, and several hands-on experiences.

Once the parade takes off, groups can see brightly colored floats, marching bands, outrageous Mardi Gras personalities, and, of course, catch some beads. The parade route features alcohol-free zones and plenty of excitement all-day long.

Sponsors of the event are SoBo Promotional Products, Lilah’s Bakery, Tubb’s Hardware and Cajun Gifts, Tyler Convention and Visitors Bureau, Multicultural Center of the South and Wyndham Garden Shreveport. The event is open to groups of 10 or more. Tickets to the event are $40 per person, and the deadline to order tickets is Wednesday, Feb. 15. Everyone in attendance must be at least 21 years old.