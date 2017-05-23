Red River South Marina & Travel Center in Bossier City will be sold at absolute auction on June 27.

The Marina and Travel Center will be sold separately and bidding will start at $1 and sell to the highest bidder.

An adjacent 29 acre lot will be sold in a reserve auction separately.

United Strategic Client Services and United Country Real Estate – Lifestyle Properties are proud to bring this diverse property with so much growth potential to auction.

The first parcel offered is the renowned Red River South Marina located in northern Louisiana. The Red River South Marina has hosted the famous Bassmaster Classic and other notable fishing tournaments.

The second property includes an expansive travel center, consisting of an Exxon gas station with convenience store, casino, historic restaurant and truck stop. The final tract is a 29-plus acre parcel of land with significant highway frontage, which is adjacent to both properties.

Learn more by visiting www.bidbossier.com. Check out the video with great drone footage by clicking HERE.