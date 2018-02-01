Regional archery tournament set for Saturday

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries “Archery in Louisiana Schools” will be hosting the 2018 A.L.A.S. North Regional Archery Tournament on Saturday at the Shreveport Convention Center.

The regional tournament attracted more than 1,000 competitors in 2017 and is on track to have record numbers at this year’s tournament. The regional tournament venue is hosted by the Shreveport-Bossier Sports Commission and many of ALAS sponsors and partners.

The regionals will have a large number of local competitors from the northern region of the state of Louisiana.

The ALAS 2018 State Tournament also will be in Shreveport on March 3.

ALAS is a part of the National Archery in the Schools Program (NASP) that is designed to introduce students in grades 4-12 to international target style archery. The program is designed to be taught as part of the in-school curriculum. Most commonly the program is integrated into the schools PE program and is taught within the school’s gymnasium. Once exposed to the program many schools develop after school programs and archery clubs. Students at schools that teach the ALAS curriculum are then eligible to compete in State, National, and even World tournaments.

The sport of archery is a great way to get students involved in not only a life long sport, but also in their school, and into the outdoors. ALAS is a program that looks to inspire confidence through the focus and discipline that the sport of archery requires and the results speak for themselves. Nationwide, over 16 million students have participated in the National Archery in Schools program in its first 15 years. Just last year over 2.4 million students participated in NASP, more than participated in Little League.