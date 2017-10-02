Registration open for 2018 BPAR youth basketball

Registration is now underway for the 2018 Bossier Parks and Recreation Youth Basketball season.

Leagues are forming for boys and girls ages 5 through 14. The registration fee is $45.00 per child and $35.00 for each sibling. The deadline to register for all leagues is October 27, 2017.

Children who have played in past BPAR youth basketball seasons can register online by logging on to the Bossier Parks and Recreation webpage: http://www.bossiercity.org/Parks-&-Recreation/. First time players must register at the BPAR office located in the Bossier City Public Service Complex, 3223 Old Shed Road and provide a birth certificate and immunization record.

Registration forms can be picked up at the BPAR office or downloaded from the BPAR website. The season is scheduled to begin on January 6, 2018.

For more information call (318) 741- 8450.