Registration is underway for the Spring season of youth lacrosse, scheduled to begin March 11 and run through May 5.

Officials with Red River Lacrosse, sponsors of the league, said elementary and middle school boys and girls are urged to sign up now. Games will be played Saturdays and Sundays at the South Bossier Park fields located on Caplis Sligo Rd.

Those interested in participating can register on line at www.RedRiverLax.org. For additional information, please call 834-0690 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.