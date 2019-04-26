Relief fund set up for Ruston tornado victims

Community Foundation of North Louisiana has established the Lincoln Parish Fund for the benefit of the Ruston area and its community members.

At this time, all donations made to the Fund will be used to support relief efforts related to the April 25, 2019 tornado.

Grants will be made from the fund to nonprofit organizations, churches, and other eligible charitable organizations as recommended by the Lincoln Parish Advisory Council, which is made up of Ruston community leaders.

You can donate now at cfnla.org/ruston.