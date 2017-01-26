A special relief fund has been established to help victims of the tornado that ripped through parts of northeast Bossier Parish Saturday evening and destroyed or damaged 29 homes in the area.

The “Mott Tornado Relief Fund” has been set up at Citizens National Bank in Plain Dealing, and donations can be made at any of their branch locations.

Mayor David Smith of Plain Dealing and Fire Chief Jason Vaughan of Northeast Bossier Fire District #5 established the fund to help the residents as they try to recover from the devastation.

“These are our friends and neighbors, and we certainly want to be there for them and help them in this time,” said Mayor Smith.

An EF2 tornado with wind speeds of about 115 miles per hour, according to the National Weather Service, ripped through northern Bossier Parish Jan. 21, leaving a trail of destruction in its path. The tornado’s track began around Pleasant Hill Cemetery Road, crossed Highway 2 and then to Mott Road and the area; Mott Road was impacted the worst. Overall, three homes were a total loss, seven had extensive damage and 19 sustained moderate to minor damage. Multiple vehicles, sheds and barns were also damaged.

“The good news is no one was seriously injured or killed, by the grace of God,” said Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington. “We are very thankful for that. These folks need our prayers as they recover…but they could also use a handshake with some money in it. I am pleased to help by making a $500 donation from our ‘Friends of Law Enforcement’ fund to help folks recover.”

Citizens National Bank in Plain Dealing is located at 102 N. Forest Street, and they can be reached at 326-5544. Donations can be made at any Citizens National Bank branch location.