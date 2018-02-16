Rep. Johnson to host town hall meetings

Rep. Mike Johnson (LA-04) will host three town halls next week in Bossier, Union and Claiborne parishes.

Bossier Parish Town Hall

WHERE: Plain Dealing Community Center, 109 South Cotton Belt Street

WHEN: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 22

Union Parish Town Hall

WHERE: Union Parish Police Jury Annex, 303 East Water Street

WHEN: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 23

Claiborne Parish Town Hall

WHERE: Homer Library, 909 Edgewood Drive

WHEN: 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 23

Please note, in order to protect the safety of all attendees, security will be present at all town hall events. No signs or obstructions will be permitted inside any of these events.