Rep. Johnson hosts 2018 Congressional Art Competition

Rep. Mike Johnson (LA-04) is hosting the 2018 Congressional Art Competition for Louisiana’s Fourth District again this year. All high school students in the 15 parishes of the district are invited to participate. Applications to participate are due Friday. Artwork submissions must be turned in no later than April 27 to either Johnson’s Bossier or Leesvillw offices. For a second year, “The Natural Resources of Our Great State” will serve as the theme of the competition.

All submissions will be considered by a panel of judges, and the winning student will have his or her artwork displayed in the Capitol for one year, receive two airline tickets to Washington, D.C., and be the honored guest at a lunch with the congressman. The second and third place selections will be proudly displayed in our district offices.

“The Congressional Art Competition allows young artists to share a small taste of our district with the millions of Americans who visit the nation’s capital each year,” Johnson said. “Our state is filled with natural beauty, and we are excited to showcase that in the Capitol again this year. We look forward to reviewing submissions from the many talented high school students throughout our district and wish participants all the best.”

For more information, please visit Rep. Johnson’s website here.