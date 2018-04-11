Washington, D.C. – On Wednesday, Rep. Mike Johnson (LA-04) testified before the House Armed Services Committee on the importance of funding missions at Barksdale Air Force Base, home to the Air Force Global Strike Command.

Specifically, Johnson advocated on behalf of the I-20/I-220 interchange project that will pave the way for construction of a new Weapons Storage Area critical to Barksdale.

“Following nearly a decade of cuts, the Trump administration and 115th Congress have once again prioritized the military and our men and women in uniform. With rogue nations escalating in their aggression, it is imperative we maintain peace through strength and support vital military installations throughout the nation,” Johnson said.

He added, “Specifically, Barksdale Air Force Base and Fort Polk have continually proven to be indispensable assets for our military efforts both at home and abroad. Their priorities ensure the survivability of our nation’s strategic nuclear deterrents and maintain a robust and capable ground force. I thank Chairman Thornberry and the committee for working closely with me to ensure the critical needs of Louisiana’s military installations are met in the upcoming National Defense Authorization Act.”

A video of the full testimony can be found here.

The text of his testimony can be found here.

Since coming to Congress, Johnson has visited both Barksdale Air Force Base on multiple occasions to assess their needs. He has attended several Department of Defense briefings at the Pentagon and continuously advocated for Louisiana’s Fourth District military installations to top military leaders.

Johnson also testified before the House Armed Services Committee on behalf of Barksdale and last year as well as the House Appropriations Committee. These efforts contributed to securing necessary funding to modernize the B-52 fleet at Barksdale.