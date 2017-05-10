There was on overflow crowd of businesspeople, citizens and elected officials as U.S. Congressman Mike Johnson (LA – 04) hosted an open house event to mark the grand opening of his Bossier City district office Monday, May 8 morning.

Rep. Johnson also presented the artwork of three 4th District high school students who are competing in the Congressional Art Competition. The students are: Tarvarious Williams of Homer High School (Branching Out in Louisiana – 1st Place), Maddison Waldron of Haughton High School (Relaxing at the McHalffey Farm – 2nd Place) and Jessie Seymour of Minden High School (Bayou Get Together – 3rd Place). All of these art students received a Certificate of Congressional Recognition from Congressman Johnson.

Their artwork was displayed in the conference room of Johnson’s Bossier City office. From there, their artwork will soon move on the U.S. Capitol where it will be displayed and an overall winner will be selected as a part of the national competition. Judges for the event included former State Representative Jane Smith and Louisiana Tech art major Rachel Vizza.

Rep. Johnson also has district offices Leesville (opening this week) and Natchitoches. In his remarks, Rep. Johnson mentioned that he may possibly be opening an office in west Shreveport sometime this Summer.

Photos by: Randy Brown – Bossier Press Tribune