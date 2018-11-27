Reported shooting turns into citation for lying to police

A Bossier City man who allegedly told police he was shot, was later cited for filing a false report.

At 10:20 p.m. Nov. 26, Bossier City Police officers responded to a reported shooting in the 600 block of Joannes Street. Officers located a male subject with a gunshot wound to the foot.

The man, identified as Alexander Dennis, 28. of 2196 B. Riverwood Loop, Bossier City, was transported by Bossier City Fire Department personnel to the LSU hospital for treatment of the non-life threatening injury.

Dennis initially told officers that he was shot by another subject. Through further investigation, officers found evidence that Dennis shot himself in the foot. He was subsequently cited for filing a false report.