A tentative agreement reportedly has been reached for Ochsner Health Systems to take over the safety net hospitals in Shreveport and Monroe from University Health.

Gov. John Bel Edwards is expected to announce Ochsner’s partnerships with the state, LSU and Biomedical Research Foundation on Tuesday in Shreveport. All parties are expected to sign non-binding letters of intent to pursue permanent contract terms.

LSU Health Sciences Center operates in conjunction with the University Health hospitals in Monroe and Shreveport. The medical school’s campus is at University Health Shreveport.

BRF has operated University Health since 2013 and will continue to have some role with the hospitals. BRF officials had no comment Monday afternoon.

The Bossier Press-Tribune will have more information as it becomes available.