Representatives Johnson, Babin reintroduce I-14 expansion legislation

WASHINGTON – U.S. Representative Mike Johnson (LA-04) joined Rep. Brian Babin (TX-36) in reintroducing the I-14 Expansion and Improvement Act of 2019 Wednesday.

This legislation, also referred to as the “Forts to Ports” bill, will extend the future I-14 interstate highway to additional areas in Louisiana and along the Gulf Coast.

This bill will further connect key military installations, like Fort Polk, to strategic seaports, enhancing their readiness as well as America’s national security.



“Extending I-14 will benefit countless cities across many Southern states. Specifically, in Louisiana, Leesville and Fort Polk will gain greater access to important resources further enhancing our military capabilities and readiness,” said Johnson. “I thank my good friend and colleague, Rep. Babin, for leading this effort and stand ready to support him in whatever way we can to ensure this critical bill crosses the finish line.”

The I-14 Expansion and Improvement Act authorizes most of this new interstate route using the general pattern of existing roads and highways, while leaving the final determination about the exact interstate path up to state and local officials who know their communities best.

Other original cosponsors include Mike Conaway (TX-11), Randy Weber (TX-14), John Carter (TX-31), Roger Williams (TX-25), Kevin Brady (TX-08), Bill Flores (TX-17), Ralph Abraham (LA-05), Michael Guest (MS-03) and Steven Palazzo (MS-04).