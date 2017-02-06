Resumes are currently being accepted from individuals interested in filling a vacancy on the board of directors for Bossier Parish Fire District 7.

Bossier Parish Administrator Bill Altimus said deadline for resumes to be received in the parish police jury office is Feb. 14 at 4:30 p.m. Police Jury members will fill the vacancy at the Feb. 15 meeting.

Fire District 7 is located in Plain Dealing and serves north Bossier Parish. Applicants for the vacancy must reside in the fire district.

Qualified applicants should submit their resumes to the police jury office at 204 Burt Blvd. in Benton or mail resumes to the parish police jury, P.O. Box 70, Benton, LA, 71106. Resumes may also be submitted by email to rhauser@bossierparishla.gov.