Dr. Nichole Bourgeois, Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Academic Affairs for Bossier Parish Schools, has announced that the Bossier Parish Pupil Progression Plan for the 2017-2018 school year will be available for public review from Tuesday, Jan. 16, to Friday, Jan. 19, at the Bossier Instructional Center (BIC), located at 2719 Airline Dr. from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The plan, required by the Louisiana State Department of Education, details the program and procedures governing the education of students in Bossier Parish. For additional information, contact Bourgeois at (318) 549-6200 or at the BIC.