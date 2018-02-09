Travel back in time to the glamour of Old Hollywood at The Robbys, Robinson Film Center’s red carpet party held annually on the eve of the Academy Awards. Save the date for 7 p.m. March 3, and get your tickets now to relive Hollywood’s Golden Age while supporting the region’s only nonprofit art house theater.

Guests will rub shoulders with the likes of Marilyn Monroe and Humphrey Bogart while sipping on hand-crafted cocktails, dining on delicious eats from Abby Singer’s Bistro and dancing the night away on Texas Street to The Lou Wells Band!

Fabulous auction items will be up for grabs at the celebration, including a trip to the Toronto Film Festival, a stay in a luxurious Aspen condo fit for a star, and an exclusive movie party at the film center.

The spotlight is on the partygoers at The Robbys, with red carpet arrivals captured by paparazzi and coveted Robby Awards bestowed upon the Best Dressed, Best Bling, Best Duo and more!

These superstars make RFC shine by providing support that brings world-class cinema to north Louisiana year round. Get your tickets now and join your fellow stars in strengthening our community through the power of film, providing education opportunities for area students and series that cater to families, senior citizens, music lovers, bibliophiles, science geeks and more!