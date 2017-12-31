Richard Levy Garner, Jr. (Dick)

BOSSIER CITY, LA – Richard Levy Garner was born to parents Richard Levy Garner, Sr. and Vina Brown Garner on December 14, 1940 in Franklin parish Louisiana. After a long struggle with the effects of chemo and radiation, he went to be with the lord on December 27, 2017.

Funeral services will be held at Rose-Neath Funeral Home at 2201 Airline Drive, Bossier City, LA with a visitation from 10 AM-12 PM and the funeral service immediately following. Reverend Robert Beadle, First Baptist Church, Benton, LA will officiate. Interment will be at Rose- Neath Cemetery on Swan Lake Road.

Mr. Garner was graduated from high school in Crowville, Louisiana. He served in the U. S. Army and was awarded a bronze star for heroism and 2 purple hearts for wounds received in Vietnam.

Mr. Garner is survived by his wife Betty Dennis Garner, 1 step son Gregg Austin (Sandy), 3 daughters, Allison De Louche (Jay), Amy Cole (Rodney), Marci Mc Coy, 10 grandchildren, 1 great grandson, and a host of nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents and 12 brothers and sisters.

Mr. Garner was active in several veterans’ organizations. He served as the State Commander of the Louisiana Department of the Military Order of the Purple Heart for many years and was a member of the Louisiana Department of Veterans’ Affairs Commission for 8 years, always having veterans’ interests at heart. Mr. Garner was a long time member of Asbury United Methodist Church and was a charter member and past president of the Benton LIONS Club.

Pallbearers will be Eric Swain, Harold Brumley, Landel Mc Keithen, Josh Southern, Jay De Louche, and Lloyd Clements. Honorary pallbearers will be members of the Military Order of the Purple Heart.

Mr. Garner will be missed by many, but especially by 3 young grandsons Cole, Case, and Caden. They brought much joy and company to their Poppa during his last declining years.

Our family would like to thank our team of doctors and nurses at Willis Knightnon and the Promise Hospital in Bossier. Dr. San Pedro, Dr. Lambert, Dr. Kaskas, Dr. Deere and Dr. Harrell could not have been more caring to him or us during his difficult stay. Our special thanks go to Dr. Donald Donnovan in Houston who probably extended his life by 20 years.