A little after one year since it began, roadwork on Bossier City’s Downtown Re-Envisioning Project is entering its final stretch.

During the week of June 5, the contractor, Boggs and Poole, is scheduled to place the final layer of asphalt on Barksdale Boulevard through downtown. The process is expected to take about three days during which time that entire portion of Barksdale Boulevard will be closed to thru traffic. All traffic will be detoured via Delhi Street and Ogilvie Street.

Once the last layer of asphalt is in place and good to go for vehicular traffic, Barksdale Boulevard will then reopen in two sections – from Traffic Street to Monroe Street and from Watson Street to Hamilton Road. The portion of Barksdale Boulevard between Monroe Street to Watson Street will remain closed for about three weeks while paver crosswalks are installed.

Then beginning on Sunday, June 11 the portion of Traffic Street at Barksdale Boulevard to Delhi Street will be milled and overlaid. The milling work is scheduled to take place on June 11 with the overlay scheduled for Monday and Tuesday, June 12 and 13. While that work is being done that portion of Traffic Street will remain open to vehicular traffic with a few adjustments made to the traffic flow.

The city has notified businesses in downtown of this work schedule and closures. All of the work is contingent on the weather.