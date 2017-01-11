Robbie Gatti, a physical therapist and a Major in the Louisiana Army National Guard, today officially announced his candidacy in the race for State Representative in District 8.

“I will be a courageous and unwavering conservative in representing Bossier Parish in Baton Rouge. The people of District 8 will know I am working for them to reduce the deficit, cut taxes and balance the budget. I will vote to fully fund TOPS for our kids, support our teachers in the classroom, stand behind higher education and fight to protect the unborn and religious liberty,” said Gatti.

Robbie Gatti has owned Vivian Physical Therapy since 1997 and served his country as a Major in the Louisiana Army National Guard since 1988. He is a Reserve Deputy Marshall for Bossier City and serves as a chaplain for Louisiana State Police Troop G. An Ordained Southern Baptist Minister since 2013, Robbie has served as Pastor of Missions and Evangelism for First Baptist Bossier. He serves on the State Board for Fellowship of Christian Athletes, the Louisiana Military Advisory Council and is a member of the National Guard Association. An avid supporter of 2nd Amendment Rights, he is also a lifetime member of the National Rifle Association and Ducks Unlimited.

Robbie and his wife, Jennifer, have been married 22 years and are the proud parents of Hal (17) and Hayden (16).