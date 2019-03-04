Robert Williams announces candidacy for Police Jury Dist. 3

By Stacey Tinsley & Sean Green, newsroom@bossierpress.com

Longtime Bossier resident Robert Williams, has announced his candidacy for Bossier Parish Police Jury District 3.

Williams was born and raised in Benton. He received a business degree from Louisiana Tech University and has been an independent business man for most of his life.

He owns WC Home and Remodeling and Bone Dry restoration. Williams is also a husband, a father of five children and grandfather to four.

Williams says Bossier Parish is a big interest to him and future generations, and he sees a lot of growth in the area and wants to continue its positive trend. He also wants to help continue making his district a nice place to live for current and future residents of Bossier.

“I just want to see positive things in my district, keep it clean and use the money wisely,” Williams said. “I have a big interest in Bossier Parish. It’s been a big part of my life and I’m proud of it. I want to see it passed on to my kids so they, and the future residents that will come to the Benton area, will always have a nice place to live.”

He sought guidance from some of the current jurors he’s familiar with and also visited with Parish Administrator Bill Altimus, Parish Engineer Butch Ford, Parish Attorney Patrick Jackson, and Sheriff Julian Whittington to get feedback on the job.

“Everyone is always taking about traffic, streets, and drainage and on the police jury, those are some of the most important things you deal with,” said Williams. “I have the available time and knowledge to take care of things and hear what people have to say. Being a jury member is important to me.”

Wanda Bennett, who currently represents District 3 on the Bossier Parish Police Jury announced recently that she will not be seeking reelection.

The election is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019.