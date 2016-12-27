Live Band and party in the Lobby; Fireworks to follow!

Rock in the New Year at Harrah’s Louisiana Downs at the best party around.

The fun starts at 8pm on New Year’s Eve, Saturday, December 31st in the Harrah’s Louisiana Downs Lobby! Dance the night away to live music by favorites, Miss Used and DJ Love. There is no cover!

At midnight, we will count down the clock to 2017 in true Harrah’s fashion; then light up the sky with a Fireworks Spectacular around 12:05 am. We’ll provide the party favors and a great time!