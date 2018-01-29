Rockin’ Dopsie Jr. coming to DiamondJacks

DiamondJacks Casino and Hotel is proud to present Louisiana native Rockin’ Dopsie Jr. and the Zydeco Twisters. They will perform live in Legends Theatre this Mardi Gras season, at 8 p.m. Feb. 9.

Rockin’ Dopsie Jr. & the Zydeco Twisters are a high-energy Zydeco band that has traveled all over the world sharing their unique funk, soul, R&B and blues sound. They have played with such artists as Tina Turner, BB King and Jimmy Buffet. Rockin’ Dopsie Jr. brings a fun, energetic show of dancing, singing and audience participation that makes his performances exciting and fun. He has been heard on TV commercials such as Burger King, Louisiana Lottery and Community Coffee, and has played the house band on shows like Regis & Kelly. He has entertained for President Clinton and has performed with Brittany Spears on the MTV Mardi Gras Special. Rockin’ Dopsie Jr. has been called the James Brown of Zydeco.



General admission tickets for the show start at $20 and may be purchased at ticketmaster.com. Must be 21 years of age or older to attend. Tickets are subject to availability.