RSC Chairman Mike Johnson issues statement on Mueller report

WASHINGTON – Republican Study Committee (RSC) Chairman Mike Johnson (R-La.) released the following statement regarding Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report:

“I am pleased to see this investigation has finally come to a close. It has been a source of great division in our country for nearly two years, and we hope the nation can now begin to move forward. I look forward to reviewing the report with my colleagues on the House Judiciary Committee, and I hope its contents will be made public as soon as possible.”



On Friday, Mueller wrapped up his investigation on President Donald Trump’s possible collusion with the Kremlin in the 2016 presidential election to the office of U.S. Attorney General William Barr without any further indictments.

Its contents are currently confidential, but the Associated Press reported that Barr said he will soon decide how much of the report he will release to Congress and the public. As of Friday evening, the White House said it had not seen or been briefed on the document.