Sandbags available until 6 p.m. today

Individuals who may need sandbags will be able to make pickups until 6 p.m. today at the Police Jury highway maintenance facility at 410 Mayfield​ St. in Benton. Parish Administrator Bill Altimus said a crew will be on hand to assist in loading the bags.

Sandbags are also available at satellite locations in the parish. Storage bins are located at the Fire District 1 station on Hwy. 80 east in Haughton, at south Bossier Fire Dist. 2 on Robertson Rd. near Elm Grove, at McKinley Ave. in Haughton and W. Palmetto in Plain Dealing. Bags are available on a self-service basis.

Altimus said parish officials are closely monitoring weather conditions and water levels on area streams and bayous, and especially the Red River. Highway department workers will be called into service in case of emergencies.