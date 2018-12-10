Sandbags available at satellite locations around Bossier Parish

Bossier Parish residents, especially those in extreme southern and northern parts of the parish, who find themselves needing sandbags are reminded they don’t have to drive to Benton in order to pick up the items that could help prevent flooding of their homes and property.

Sandbags are also available at four satellite locations strategically located in the parish. Storage bins are placed at Fire District 1 station on Hwy. 80 east in Haughton, at south Bossier Fire Dist. 2 on Robertson Rd. near Elm Grove, at McKinley Ave. in Haughton and W. Palmetto in Plain Dealing. Bags are available on a self-service basis.

Two storage bins are also located at the Police Jury highway maintenance facility at 410 Mayfield​ St. in Benton.

“This makes it so much easier and quicker for people to get the sandbags they need,” said Parish Administrator Bill Altimus. “They can load up and be back to their destination with the bags, often in less time that it would take to drive to Benton.”

Individuals who need to pick up sandbags from a satellite location should call the chief of their fire district or the mayors in Haughton and Plain Dealing.