Santa comes to BPCC with free community event on campus

By Stacey Tinsley, stinsley@bossierpress.com

Bossier Parish Community College (BPCC) got a surprise visitor from a very long way away…specifically, the North Pole, this past weekend.

BPCC’s Office of Student Life and Student Government Association hosted “A Visit with Santa Claus” from 1-5 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 2 on the BPCC campus.

Children and families enjoyed a fun-filled holiday afternoon full of Christmas activities featuring a visit with Santa, creating photo ornaments, body art, and other arts and crafts.

This is the sixth year that BPCC has hosted the free community event, but for some visitors, this is the first time that they have joined in on the festivities.

One of these newbies is Starla Bell, who says she and her children will definitely be back.

“I wanted to bring the kids out to do something with a lot of Christmas fun. This is our first time coming to this event and it is awesome. We will definitely come back again next year,” Bell said.

Marjoree Harper, director of Student Life at BPCC, says that her office loves to give back to the community and is excited to see families make memories together at this event.

“The Office of Student Life loves to give back to our community, so having our doors open where families are able to come together and make memories with their loved ones is very heart warming,” she said.

With this being her fourth time coming to “A Visit with Santa” event at BPCC, Rachel Randolp says her kids love coming back every year to see Santa.

“I wanted to come and take the kids to have a good time at BPCC. This is my fourth year coming to the event. The kids love coming out to see Santa,” Randolp said.

Visitors who attend the event were asked to bring a new unwrapped toy to be donated for Operation Christmas Wish.

“We chose this charity because it directly helps the children in the Bossier City area. We want every child to have something under the tree this Christmas, so by partnering with the men and women in the Bossier City law enforcement field, they can help make that wish come true,” Harper said.

As the evening came to a close, many community residents were pleased and happy with the Christmas festivities at BPCC, including Olivia Ferguson.

“I had a wonderful time. For this to be free to the public is fantastic. This is marvelous and it couldn’t be any better,” Ferguson said.

Harper says that she is so thankful to everyone who has supported this event over the years and wishes everyone a “very merry Christmas.”

“Thanks to everyone who has supported this event over the years, especially our friend – Mr. Bob Boykin. We hope that each of you make lasting memories of your time spent at this BPCC event. The Office of Student Life and the Student Government Association would like to wish you all a very merry Christmas and a happy and healthy 2019,” Harper said.

