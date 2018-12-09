Saturday election results in Bossier Parish

The results are in. With 100% of the precincts in Bossier Parish reporting, Saturday’s election results are as follows:

In Plain Dealing, Shanita Gay wins the District 1 Alderman runoff with 64% of the vote topping her opponent LaQuita Miller with 58% of the vote.

In the alcohol proposition vote for Bossier Parish Police Jury District 2 (Haughton area), all five propositions passed. The results are:

Alcohol Proposition 1: 834 – Yes 409 – No

Alcohol Proposition 2: 797 – Yes 437 – No

Alcohol Proposition 3: 788 – Yes 451 – No

Alcohol Proposition 4: 783 – Yes 452 – No

Alcohol Proposition 5: 840 – Yes 395 – No

Shreveport:

Mayor:

Adrian Perkins – 64% Ollie Tyler – 36%

City Council District A:

Willie Bradford – 54% Rose Wilson McCulloch – 46%

City Council District B:

LeVette Fuller – 74% Wendy Vance – 26%

City Council District C:

John Nickelson – 57% Patrick Kirton – 43%

Statewide: Kyle Ardoin wins the Louisiana Secretary of State runoff capturing 59% of the vote with his opponent, Gwen Collins-Greenup, garnering 41% of the vote.