The Parkway Panthers are participating in the Landers Battle on the Border high school football showcase for the fifth straight year.

Parkway will face off against 2016 Mississippi Class 6A runner-up Pearl on Friday, Sept. 8, at 8:30 p.m. at Independence Stadium.

The schedule for the seventh annual event, which brings together some of the region’s top teams, was announced last week.

In the Sept. 8 opener, Tulsa (Okla.) Booker T. Washington plays 2016 Class 5A runner-up West Monroe at 6 p.m.

There will be three games Sept. 9. Brentwood (Tenn.) Academy plays Dallas Bishop Dunne Catholic at 11 a.m., Loganville (Ga.) Grayson takes on River Ridge John Curtis Christian at 3 p.m. and Moss Point (Miss.) faces Byrd at 7.

Parkway is undefeated in the Battle. The Panthers defeated Marshall, Texas, 52-19 and 45-21 in 2013 and 2014. They downed Gladewater, Texas, 42-27 in 2015 and Lufkin, Texas, 69-54 last year.

Pearl is making its first appearance. The Pirates went 11-4 last year, falling to Clinton in the Class 6A title game.

Parkway went 11-2 last season, losing only to Division I state champ Evangel Christian and Class 5A state champ Landry-Walker.

The Grayson-Curtis matchup is a highlight of the event. Grayson went 14-1 last season and won the Georgia Class 7A title.

Curtis has won 26 state championships. The Patriots lost to Evangel in the Division I semifinals last season.