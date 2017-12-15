Scholarship formed in memory of Dr. Chad Hargon Jr.

The Charles G. Hargon, Jr., MD Memorial Scholarship Fund has been established through the LSU Health Shreveport Foundation in honor of Dr. Charles “Chad” Hargon, Jr., who passed away earlier this year. The scholarship was formed by Sigma Chi Fraternity, Gamma Iota Chapter, 1988-1989, which Chad was a member of during his time at Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge.

Dr. Hargon, a Shreveport native, was an alumnus of LSU Health Shreveport, where he received his Doctorate of Medicine, and completed his Medicine/Pediatrics residency and a fellowship in Hematology and Oncology. He is remembered as a devoted father, steadfast friend, and passionate doctor who possessed a deep Christian faith.

Fundraising is currently in progress to determine the amount of the initial scholarship, which will be awarded in 2018 to a medical student. A minimum amount of $25,000 is needed to establish an endowment.

The fundraising goal is to not only raise enough money to award a scholarship in 2018, but also to endow a scholarship in Dr. Hargon’s name to be given for many years to come, continuing his legacy while making an impact on the life of a medical student and future physician.

To make a donation visit www.lsuhsfoundation.org, or call 318-861-0855, and designate your donation to the Charles G. Hargon, Jr., MD Memorial Scholarship Fund.