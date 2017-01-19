School board not to seek turf fields, reallocates funds for Bossier High

The decision to seek artificial turf fields at four Bossier Parish high schools has died, but there is hope for one parish high school to receive a turf field.

The vote to move forward with a with the bid process for four fields was split 6-6 at the school board’s meeting Thursday night.

No votes on the bid process were cast by Frank Kelly, Sandra “Samm” Darby, Kenneth Wiggins, Glen Bullard, Bill Lott, J.W. Slack.

Yes votes were cast by Shane Cheatham, Eric Neuman, Dennis Bamburg, Mike Mosura, Billie Jo Brotherton, Brad Bockhaus.

Following this action, the board approved reallocation of $1 million for Bossier High School’s new track towards an Astro turf field.

The decision is pending City of Bossier City Council approval.

If the council approves the reallocation of funds, Bossier High School would have the first Astro turf field in the parish, and it would not come from tax payers dollars.

Sean Green and Amanda Simmons – BPT