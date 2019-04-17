School board to discuss litigation involving Haughton Middle School

The Bossier Parish School Board will discuss litigation involving the Haughton Middle School band room at their meeting Thursday.

The board is expected to enter into executive session to “discuss the status and strategy concerning prospective litigation involving Hand Construction related to a claim concerning the HVAC system in the band room at Haughton Middle School” the agenda said.

The agenda also features an item for “consideration of any actions deemed necessary” following the executive session to “discuss a claim involving Hand Construction concerning the HVAC system in the band room at Haughton Middle School.”

The Press-Tribune reached out to Bossier Schools for further explanation and was told, “this is regarding a confidential matter that requires Board authorization.”

The school board will meet Thursday, April 18 at 6 p.m. at the Bossier Instructional Center, 2719 Airline Dr., Bossier City.