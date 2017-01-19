If athletes want to be playing on turf fields this fall, they will need a “yes” vote from the Bossier Parish School Board tonight.

The board’s decision will determine whether the artificial turf project will go out for bids or not. The project is for new fields at 5A schools Airline, Haughton and Parkway as well as Bossier High.

“For this project to go forward, the bid ad needs to run next week,” Keith Norwood, Supervisor of Planning and Construction for Bossier Schools, said. “We need the board’s permission to bid and a designated funding source to move forward.”

An updated cost estimate shows the price of four fields to be about $5.5 million.

In November, the board authorized professional services, including surveys and geotechnical reports. Norwood said those have been completed.

The board authorized professional services for designing four artificial turf fields last month. Norwood said the design phase is complete and they are prepared to begin the bid process.

The Bossier Parish School Board will meet at 6 p.m. at the Bossier Instructional Center, located at 2719 Airline Drive in Bossier City.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.