S2S is pleased to announce that Nathan Norwood has been selected to attend a week long leadership training at the prestigious Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado in March. Nathan was selected out of 6 other S2S applicants.

He will represent Airline’s S2S program at this leadership training, which will focus on team building, leadership development, goal setting, character development, community involvement and leaders in action.

Congratulations again to Nathan Norwood. We wish him the best of luck at this seminar.

Airline High School’s AFJROTC Drill Team competed in a drill competition at Louisiana Tech, in Ruston, Louisiana on Saturday, January 28, 2017.

32 Cadets competed in nine different competitions, and place in six competitions against 23 competing schools. Cadet/A1C Drake Hansen placed 3rd in the Individual Drill Command Challenge, Cadet/Major JirNecia Ward commanded an Unarmed Inspection Team and placed 3rd Place, Cadet/SMSgt Jacob Brown commanded a Tandem Team and placed 3rd Place, Cadet/Colonel Tyler Goss commanded the Armed Exhibition Team and finished 2d Place, Cadet/Major JirNecia Ward commanded a Color Guard Team and finished 1st Place, and Cadet/Colonel Lauren Martin commanded the Unarmed Exhibition Team and won 1st place.

These awards led to the Drill Team winning the coveted 1st Place Overall Drill Team award, for the second year in a row.

The next drill competition is at Leesville High School in Leesville, Louisiana on Saturday, February 25, 2017.