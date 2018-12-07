Schools’ talented arts students to present Cafe TAP Dec. 10 and 11

Bossier Educational Service Center is being transformed into a coffee house that will come alive with art, music and song and everyone is invited to swing by for a cup of joe and a fun-filled evening.

Bossier Schools’ Talented Arts Program will present Cafe’ TAP between 5-7 p.m. December 10 and 11 at BESC, located at 2900 Douglas Dr., Bossier City.

Student artwork will be on display, there will be student music and theater performances, the TAP Jazz and House Bands will be delighting visitors with a medley of tunes and refreshments will be served. And did we mention it is free to attend and everyone is invited?

Come spend an evening at Cafe’ TAP with the Talented Arts students from across Bossier Parish.