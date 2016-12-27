Sci-Port to host New Year’s at Noon balloon drop

Is staying up until midnight pushing the limits for you?

Come to Sci-Port Saturday, Dec. 31, for New Year’s at Noon! Sci-Port’s annual event includes New Year’s activities, a science of fireworks demonstration and a balloon drop in the JPMorgan Chase Grand Lobby. Visitors are invited to wear their family-appropriate pajamas to Sci-Port for this midday celebration.

It’s a New Year’s Eve celebration for the whole family! This event is included with center admission.

For more information, visit http://www.sciport.org/ or https://www.facebook.com/events/182509028888669/.