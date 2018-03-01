Science and Engineering Fair coming to civic center this weekend

Bossier Parish Community College, the City of Bossier City, the Bossier Optimist Club, and Kilpatrick’s Rose-Neath Funeral Homes, Cemeteries, and Flower Shops, Inc. will sponsor the 2018 Louisiana Region 1 Science and Engineering Fair Friday, March 2 and Saturday, March 3, at the Bossier Civic Center, 620 Benton Rd. in Bossier City.

The 2018 Region 1 Science and Engineering Fair marks the 44th year BPCC has served as host. The Fair includes students in grades 4-12 from a 5-parish area: Bossier, Caddo, DeSoto, Red River, and Webster. More than 350 students compete annually and are judged by 100 professionals from throughout the area.

BPCC Science Professor and Fair Director Dr. Elaine Cox is always amazed at the talent shown at the Region 1 Fair. “This is an incredible event which showcases scientific interests and innovations throughout Northwest Louisiana.”

The Region 1 Fair begins Friday with judging from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Public visitation is from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday and from 8:30 to 10 a.m. Saturday. The awards ceremony is set for 10 a.m. Saturday.

Winning projects in Division B (middle school grades 6-8) and Division C (high school grades 9-12) may qualify for the Louisiana State Science Fair in Baton Rouge March 19-21.

The LA Region 1 Fair was chosen this year for the Community Innovation Award hosted by ISEF (International Science and Engineering Fair.) The award will be awarded to a high school project that best solves a local concern or problem and demonstrates positive impact on the local community.

In addition to hosting the Region 1 Science and Engineering Fair, Bossier Parish Community College also sponsors 2-3 students each year for the International Science and Engineering Fair, which will be held in Pittsburgh, PA this year. Some BPCC faculty members participate at the ISEF competition as judges, advisory council and display and safety committee members.

For more information on the Region 1 Science and Engineering fair, visit www.bpc.edu/sciencefair.