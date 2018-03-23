Two of the five Bossier Sheriff’s Office boat crews headed north from the Arthur Ray Teague boat launch and Sheriff’s Substation Friday morning and searched about 40 miles of the Red River along both banks as they headed to the Highway 2 bridge.

At the Highway 2 bridge area, three other Bossier Sheriff’s Office boat crews, including an air boat and two Zodiacs, and a Red River Sheriff’s Office boat crew with a K-9 cadaver dog diligently conducted their search. A fixed wing aircraft also aided in the search along the Red River today.

Sheriff Whittington confirms that the evidence still points to the mother and son having jumped into the water from the Highway 2 bridge in Plain Dealing eight days ago.

“But if anyone has any information that substantiates this mother and son are elsewhere, then we ask that they please come forward and tell us,” pleaded Sheriff Whittington.

“Our deputies are working tirelessly throughout the daylight hours to find this mother and son,” said Sheriff Whittington, “and we are determined to do all we can to locate these them. While our deputies are searching on the water, our detectives are aggressively working on land as they search for any clues that might solve this mystery. Where are Jennifer and Coty Wilson?”

Bossier detectives are leaving no stone unturned. That includes finding out what happened to a substantial amount of money that the Wilson family has. Detectives are following the money trail and other evidence as they vigorously investigate the disappearance of Jennifer and Coty Wilson, whether that investigation leads them on land or in the water.

Jennifer Wilson is described as 5 feet, 4 inches, weighing about 150 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. Coty Wilson is described as 5 feet, 6 inches, weighing about 140 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.