Section of I-20 to drop to one lane for repairs

This is to advise that on Wednesday, Jan. 31, beginning at 9 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. Monday thru Friday and 7:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, I-20 Eastbound under the Benton Road Overpass in Bossier Parish, approximately 0.6 miles east of Hamilton Road, will be restricted to one lane of traffic for eight days for steel girder repairs.

Alternate Route: This closure will allow vehicles 15 feet wide or smaller to pass through the construction zone. Wider vehicles must contact the Permit Section (225-377-7111) for an alternate route.

Safety Reminder:

DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution through the construction site and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.

Call (318) 561-5100 or (800) 542-3509 or 511 or visit www.511LA.org for additional information. Motorists may also monitor the LA DOTD website @ www.dotd.la.gov, by selecting MYDOTD, the Way To Geaux Application for iphone or android devices or the DOTD Facebook page.

This work will be performed weather permitting.