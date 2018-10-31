Sen. Cassidy congratulates Bossier student appointed to U.S. Service Academy

WASHINGTON — U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA), congratulated the eight Louisiana students he nominated to America’s service academies who accepted appointments and are on the path to becoming commissioned officers in the U.S. Armed Forces upon graduation in 2022.

Brian Engelke, an Airline High School student in Bossier City, was named to the U.S. Air Force Academy.

“We’re thankful for these students who have chosen military service. We’re thankful for their parents who provided an example of service to their children. And we’re thankful for all those who wear our nation’s uniform,” said Dr. Cassidy. “It was an honor to nominate these individuals and I wish them the very best in their studies and training.”

To attend a service academy, a student must obtain a nomination, most of which are made by members of Congress. Students can apply to attend a service academy in their senior year of high school.

In addition to Engelke, Sen. Cassidy nominated the following Louisiana students:

U.S. Military Academy

Nicholas DiLeo, Baton Rouge, Catholic High School

Tommy Hall, III, Chalmette, Chalmette High School

U.S. Naval Academy

Robert Ferrante, II, Mandeville, St. Paul’s School

Caroline Finley, Destrehan, Ecoles des Grands Voyagers

Jonathan Harding, Lafayette, St. Thomas More High School

U.S. Merchant Marine Academy