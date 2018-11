Sen. Cassidy to host assistance event in Haughton next week

Staff for U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA), will host a dozen constituent assistance events in North Louisiana next week.

Members of Dr. Cassidy’s staff will be available to meet with Louisiana residents seeking help with federal agencies, including obtaining Social Security, Medicare and veterans’ benefits.

The Bossier Parish event will be Monday, Nov. 28 at 1 p.m. hosted at the office of State Rep. Dodie Horton located at 954 Hwy. 80, Ste. 400, Haughton.