WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. John Kennedy announced today that the Fiscal Year 2019 Military Construction and Veteran’s Affairs spending bill passed by the U.S. Senate Appropriations Committee this week includes funding that puts Barksdale Air Force Base in line to finish the Barksdale Interchange/I-220 access road project.

“My top priority for Barksdale Air Force Base has been a new entrance road and gate complex. The number of gates we have just doesn’t cut it. We need increased access and better access to the base,” said Sen. Kennedy. “The new entrance road will help military families with their daily commute, and it will resolve access concerns created by the construction of the weapons storage facility.”

The bill now goes to the full Senate for consideration.