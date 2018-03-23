Sen. Kennedy issues statement on Omnibus vote

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) issued the following statement after voting against the Omnibus bill:

“I could not vote in favor of a $1.3 trillion dollar spending bill when this country already is $21 trillion in debt. We are spending billions of dollars every year just in interest on federal debt. It’s like using a credit card to keep the lights on at the Capitol. Any family knows how fiscally dangerous it is to use a credit card to pay the mortgage instead of cutting the household budget. Soon, you’re making the monthly minimum payment and drowning in debt,” said Sen. Kennedy. “There was an easy solution to this mess. The Senate could have been allowed to amend the budget bill in order to reduce wasteful spending. Instead, we were kept in the dark and fed manure like victims of mushroom management. There was no communication and no collaboration.”