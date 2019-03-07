Senate confirms Fleming as assistant secretary of commerce for economic development

Minden’s Dr. John C. Fleming has been confirmed by the U.S. Senate to be the Assistant Secretary of Commerce for the Economic Development Administration.

The EDA’s mission is to provide matching grants to communities across the fifty states and U.S. possessions to promote economic development and job creation in distressed areas and communities harmed by natural disasters.

In a show of bipartisan support, the Senate voted 67-30 in favor of the confirmation



Fleming said, “I would like to thank Sens. Kennedy and Cassidy, Sec. Wilbur Ross; and most of all, President Donald Trump for giving me this awesome opportunity to continue to serve the American people, especially the citizens of Louisiana.”



“Dr. Fleming is a true public servant,” said Sen. John Kennedy, R-La. “He’s dedicated his life to public service, both as a military veteran and as a four-term elected member of the U.S. House of Representatives. And he’s just a great guy. His qualifications speak for themselves. He was overwhelmingly confirmed to this position by garnering support from Senators on both sides of the aisle. I was proud to vote for him, and I’m happy to see such a deserving man be confirmed to such a distinguished position in the administration.”



U.S. Reps. Ralph Abraham, M.D., and Mike Johnson issued the following statement congratulating the former Fourth District Congressman.



“Congratulations to my friend, Dr. John Fleming, on his confirmation today. I served with John in Congress, and I know that he will do an outstanding job in this new role in President Trump’s administration to help further the economic growth that we’ve seen under our President’s leadership,” Abraham said.



“We are delighted to congratulate my friend and predecessor in Congress, Dr. John Fleming, on his new role in the Trump administration. He is uniquely qualified to be successful in leading the U.S. Economic Development Administration, and we know he will make not only his country, but Louisiana proud. We wish him all the best as he and Cindy embark upon this new chapter,” Johnson said.



Fleming has served in the area of Health Information Technology at the US Department of Health and Human Services in Washington. He has led an effort to improve how digital technology can better facilitate quality health care for Americans the way it has improved consumer services in other industries in America.



The former congressman delivers a broad and deep background as a military veteran, a board certified family physician with decades of healthcare experience, many years of creating and growing private businesses and over 500 jobs, as well as serving four terms in the U.S. Congress representing the 4th Congressional district of Louisiana.



Appointees at the Assistant Secretary level must pass a rigorous FBI background check, pass a governmental financial and ethics evaluation, and must be confirmed by a majority vote in the U.S Senate. Fleming will report directly to Sec. Wilbur Ross.