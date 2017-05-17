A man charged with a sex crime died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound he sustained Tuesday morning as officers executed warrants at his residence.

Just after 9:30 a.m. officers with the United States Marshal’s Violent Offender’s Task Force, Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and Bossier City Police Department went to the home of 60-year old Richard Keith Featherston in the 200 block Adair Street to execute a search warrant and an arrest warrant charging him with first degree rape.

As officers made entry into the residence, Featherston, who was inside the home at the time, sustained an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to his head. Bossier City Fire Department personnel took Featherston to University Health in Shreveport where he was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the hospital. No officers were injured in the incident.

Featherston was wanted for first degree rape as part of an investigation by the Bossier City Police Department’s Juvenile Unit into Featherston sexually molesting a 15-year old female multiple times over the past several years.