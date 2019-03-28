Sheriff and staff to perform a ‘Clean Sweep’ of Bossier this weekend

Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington, deputies and staff with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office will take to the streets of Bossier City Saturday for “Operation Clean Sweep” to help clean up the city and parish.

The team of volunteers will meet Saturday at 8 a.m. at the Viking Drive Substation and then head out to various areas in the city as they participate in the “Great American Cleanup 2019.” Members of ‘Keep Bossier Beautiful’ will also join in the cleanup.

The teams will then bring the bags of trash and other debris back to the substation, where they will dump it into a large roll-off dumpster provided by Waste Connections, Inc.

“Our deputies and staff members have been volunteering over the years to pick up litter and beautify our community,” said Sheriff Whittington. “We take pride in keeping Bossier Parish clean because this is our home, too. We don’t just work here…we live here, we raise our families here, and we want to go the extra mile to help keep it clean.”

Sheriff Whittington also encourages residents in Bossier Parish and Bossier City to pick up trash and litter in their own neighborhoods. “Together we are better…a clean Bossier, a united Bossier,” said Sheriff Whittington.