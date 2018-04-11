Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington and the men and women of Bossier sheriff’s Office are honoring the hard work of the office’s dispatchers during National Public Telecommunicators Week, which runs from April 9 – April 14.

“Each shift is different,” said Lt. Amy Pope, BSO’s dispatch director. “The calls range from a criminally related call to somebody calling in from another city to go check on a grandparent they can’t get in touch with.”

It doesn’t matter the weather our dispatchers are always on duty.

“Our dispatchers work around the clock, very seldom seen, but always heard as they keep our community safe,” said Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington. “They typically work from a small office, but their reach is for miles as they not only help our deputies, but they calm our residents in times of emergencies.”

To help celebrate National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week four members of Shreveport Police Department’s dispatch team visited Bossier Sheriff’s Office dispatchers to meet and greet the day crew working today.

