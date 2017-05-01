Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington has invited the public to take part in National Day of Prayer at the Viking Drive Substation located at 2510 Viking Drive in Bossier City on Thursday, May 4, from 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.

A ceremony will begin the day at 7 a.m., which will include a welcome from Sheriff Whittington, the “Pledge of Allegiance,” and “God Bless America,” sung by Meredith Johnson. Four local pastors will each pray for our nation, state, parish and city; they are:

Pastor Justin Haigler – Simple Church

Pastor John Fream – Cypress Baptist Church

Pastor Donald Anderson – Greater New Zion Missionary Baptist Church

Father Jerry Daigle – St. Jude Catholic Church

The substation will remain open until 3 p.m. for anyone to come out and pray – individuals, organizations, church groups, youth groups, anyone. “We know how desperately we need prayer,” said Sheriff Whittington. “Come by and be a part of our ceremony. It’s important.”