Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington is offering three relevant training classes next week for the public to help with your safety.

“Surviving the Terror” training on Tuesday, Jan. 9 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Asbury United Methodist Church, 3200 Airline Dr. in Bossier City. The class is to help residents be better prepared in emergency and terrifying situations that may occur in public gatherings. It is taught by instructors of the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Training Academy to help with understanding situational awareness, keeping you and your family safe, understanding concealed handgun issues, and knowing when to RUN, HIDE, or FIGHT. The training is no-cost and is open to everyone. There is no need to register, but you can call (318) 965-3525 for more information.

Concealed Handgun training on Saturday, Jan. 13, at 8:30 a.m. at the Bossier Sheriff’s Firing Range, 2977 Old Plain Dealing Rd., in Plain Dealing. The class is to help residents with the application process to obtain their Louisiana Concealed Handgun Permit. The cost for the course is $100, and it’s open to all Bossier Parish residents 21 years of age and older. Participants will need to bring their own weapons, a minimum of 36 rounds of ammunition and a holster they can wear. You’ll also need to bring your own eye and ear protection, but these will be available at the range as well. Call the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Training Academy at (318) 965-3525 to register.

Women’s Self-Defense class on Saturday, Jan. 13, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Viking Drive Substation, 2510 Viking Dr. in Bossier City. The class is offered at no charge to residents of Bossier Parish and is limited to 40 applicants. Daughters and female siblings 14 years and older may enroll as long as they are accompanied by an adult. Although there is no cost for the class, the Bossier Sheriff’s Office is asking for your support of their food pantry program, Operation Blessing, by bringing canned goods or non-perishable food items as donations. Also, be sure and wear comfortable clothing because of the “hands-on” training. Call the Bossier Parish Sheriff Training Academy at (318) 965-3525 to register.