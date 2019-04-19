Sheriff recognizes department’s dispatchers

As National Public Telecommunicators Week wraps up, Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington and the men and women of Bossier Sheriff’s Office would are honoring the hard work and dedication to duty of the Sheriff’s Office dispatchers.

“Each Shift is different,” said Lt. Amy Pope, BSO’s Dispatch Director. “The calls range from a criminally related call to somebody calling in from another city to go check on a grandparent they can’t get in touch with.”

It doesn’t matter the weather, BSO dispatchers are always on duty.

“You want a calm voice on the other side when you calling in for help,” said Sheriff Whittington. “Our dispatchers work around the clock, very seldom seen, but always heard as they keep our community safe,” They typically work from a small office, but their reach is far as they help our deputies help serve our community.”

You can see a special video below: